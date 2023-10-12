We have 2023 high school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Norton High School at Dedham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12

Location: Dedham, MA

Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holliston High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Medfield, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dover-Sherborn High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

Location: Millis, MA

Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sharon High School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Hudson, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School