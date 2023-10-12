Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Norton High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holliston High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dover-Sherborn High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Millis, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sharon High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
