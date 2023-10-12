The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will square off against the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. East Carolina matchup.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-11.5) 50.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

East Carolina has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

SMU & East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210 East Carolina To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.