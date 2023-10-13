Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
New Bedford High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- Conference: South East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Rochester Regional High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Feehan High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Conference: Catholic Central - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brockton High School at Pinkerton Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Derry, NH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.