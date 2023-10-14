The Boston Bruins (1-0) will host the Nashville Predators (1-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Predators' game against the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Predators Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players