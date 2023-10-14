Based on our computer projections, the Harvard Crimson will beat the Howard Bison when the two teams come together at Harvard Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Harvard vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-14.6) 60.1 Harvard 37, Howard 23

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have covered the spread in every game this year.

The Crimson have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

In Bison games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Crimson vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 39.5 23.8 40.0 22.3 -- -- Howard 35.4 24.0 65.0 19.0 26.0 22.0

