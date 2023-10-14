The Howard Bison (2-3) visit the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at Harvard Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Harvard owns the 32nd-ranked defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking sixth-best with 39.5 points per game. Howard's offense has been excelling, racking up 35.4 points per game (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 34th by giving up 24 points per game.

Harvard vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Harvard vs. Howard Key Statistics

Harvard Howard 405.8 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (45th) 395.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.4 (9th) 242 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (17th) 163.8 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210 (57th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 655 yards, completing 51.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 452 yards (113 ypg) on 49 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has racked up 382 yards on 56 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught four passes for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Cooper Barkate's team-leading 253 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has put up a 145-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on seven targets.

Tim Dowd has a total of 80 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams leads Howard with 1,011 yards on 83-of-143 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Eden James, has carried the ball 42 times for 313 yards (62.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Ian Wheeler has racked up 30 carries and totaled 264 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 119 yards through the air .

Kasey Hawthorne's 155 receiving yards (31 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions on 16 targets with two touchdowns.

Breylin Smith has put together a 146-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 16 targets.

Richie Ilarraza's 17 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 125 yards and one touchdown.

