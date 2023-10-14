Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 7 is sure to please. The contests include the UMass Minutemen playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Massachusetts.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-41.5)
