The college football lineup in Week 7 is sure to please. The contests include the UMass Minutemen playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Massachusetts.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Harvard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Beaver Stadium
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Penn State (-41.5)

