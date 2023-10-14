Michigan vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- UTEP vs Florida International
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- West Virginia vs Houston
Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Michigan has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Michigan & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Indiana
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.