The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) take the field against the UMass Minutemen (1-6) in college football action at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Penn State vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 52, UMass 4

Penn State 52, UMass 4 Penn State has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

UMass has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Minutemen have a record of when they're set as an underdog of or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nittany Lions a 0.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-41.5)



Penn State (-41.5) Penn State has four wins in four games versus the spread this season.

In seven games played UMass has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Penn State and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's total of 54.5 points this season.

There have been six UMass games that have finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.

The total for the contest of 54.5 is 12.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Penn State (40.6 points per game) and UMass (26.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 43.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 30.5 34 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 50.9 48.7 Implied Total AVG 31 29.5 33 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.