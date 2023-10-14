Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the UMass Minutemen on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

UMass vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-41.5) Toss Up (54.5) Penn State 53, UMass 3

Week 7 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Minutemen have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Six of the Minutemen's seven games with a set total have hit the over (85.7%).

UMass games this year have averaged a total of 49.9 points, 4.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Two of the Nittany Lions' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 9.0 more than the average point total for Penn State games this season.

Minutemen vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 40.6 9.6 44.0 7.3 35.5 13.0 UMass 26.1 39.4 27.8 42.0 24.0 36.0

