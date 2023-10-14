The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) and the UMass Minutemen (1-6) square off at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

On defense, Penn State has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by surrendering only 210.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 43rd (430.4 yards per game). UMass ranks 87th in points per game (26.1), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 39.4 points surrendered per contest.

UMass vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

UMass vs. Penn State Key Statistics

UMass Penn State 396.4 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.4 (79th) 452.1 (132nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.6 (1st) 142.7 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.8 (26th) 253.7 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.6 (69th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (1st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has racked up 886 yards (126.6 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 130 carries for 661 yards, or 94.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has piled up 18 carries and totaled 107 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 148 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has registered 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 566 (80.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has three touchdowns.

Mark Pope has recorded 272 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

George Johnson's 33 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 1,092 yards (218.4 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 78 rushing yards on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaytron Allen has 307 rushing yards on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has rushed for 283 yards (56.6 per game) on 74 carries with six touchdowns, while also checking in with 111 yards in the passing game (on 13 catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-high 372 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 36 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 115 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

