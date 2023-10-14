The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) play the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 42.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

UMass vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

UMass vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline UMass Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-42.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-42.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

UMass vs. Penn State Betting Trends

UMass has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

