UMass vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) play the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 42.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. UMass matchup in this article.
UMass vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UMass vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-42.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-42.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Stanford vs Colorado
- UTEP vs Florida International
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
- West Virginia vs Houston
UMass vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- UMass has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Penn State has compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.