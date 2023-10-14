The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) are a massive 41.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 against the UMass Minutemen (1-6). The contest's over/under is 54.5.

Penn State sports the 44th-ranked offense this season (430.4 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking first with just 210.6 yards allowed per game. UMass has not been getting things done on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 452.1 total yards allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 396.4 total yards per contest (66th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Penn State vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -41.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on UMass vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UMass Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Minutemen are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 438.3 yards per game (-3-worst in college football) and conceding 466 (-5-worst).

The Minutemen are scoring 27.7 points per game in their past three games (14th-worst in college football), and conceding 42.3 per game (-116-worst).

UMass is accumulating 279.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (56th in the country), and giving up 238 per game (-30-worst).

In their past three games, the Minutemen have run for 158.7 yards per game (105th in college football), and given up 228 on the ground (-107-worst).

The Minutemen have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three contests.

In all of its past three games, UMass has hit the over.

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

UMass has hit the over in six of their seven games with a set total (85.7%).

UMass has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

UMass is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Bet on UMass to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has recored 886 passing yards, or 126.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 130 carries for 661 yards, or 94.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has compiled 107 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 566 (80.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has three touchdowns.

Mark Pope has totaled 272 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

George Johnson has racked up 262 reciving yards (37.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Billy Wooden, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has racked up four sacks, four TFL and 24 tackles.

Tyler Rudolph has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.