Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all five games involving teams from the ACC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 The CW Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!