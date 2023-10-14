Week 7 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Week 7 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 Pac-12 Results
Stanford 46 Colorado 43
- Pregame Favorite: Colorado (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Stanford Leaders
- Passing: Ashton Daniels (27-for-45, 396 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daniels (16 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (18 TAR, 13 REC, 294 YDS, 3 TDs)
Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Shedeur Sanders (33-for-48, 400 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 37 YDS)
- Receiving: Travis Hunter (19 TAR, 13 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Colorado
|Stanford
|532
|Total Yards
|523
|400
|Passing Yards
|399
|132
|Rushing Yards
|124
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Upcoming Week 7 Pac-12 Games
California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-10.5)
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-3.5)
Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-7.5)
No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)
No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.