New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 197.2 per game.

Henry's 25 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 176 yards (and an average of 35.2 per game) and two scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Henry and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henry vs. the Raiders

Henry vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The 197.2 passing yards the Raiders allow per outing makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Raiders' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Patriots vs Raiders on Fubo!

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Henry with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Henry has received 13.4% of his team's 186 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging seven yards per target (77th in NFL).

Henry has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Henry (two red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (eight total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.