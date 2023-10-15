At Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, the Las Vegas Raiders meet the New England Patriots, beginning at 4:05 PM ET. The Raiders should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

While the Raiders' defense ranks 19th with 22.8 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15.8 points per game). In terms of total yards, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (287.4 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (298.4 total yards allowed per game).

Patriots vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-3) Under (41.5) Raiders 25, Patriots 13

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Patriots have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Games featuring New England have gone over the point total just once this year.

The average total for Patriots games and the over/under for this matchup are the same.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Las Vegas has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total just once this season.

The total for this game is 41.5, 3.9 points fewer than the average total in Raiders games thus far this season.

Patriots vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.8 22.8 17.5 18 14.7 26 New England 11 26.2 12.3 27.7 9 24

