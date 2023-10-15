Patriots vs. Raiders Player Props & Odds – Week 6
The New England Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Looking to place player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Raiders and the Patriots will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +430
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|-
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|211.5 (-114)
|5.5 (-114)
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|232.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-120)
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
