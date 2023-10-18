A pair of CUSA teams meet when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) face off against the UTEP Miners (2-5) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Aggies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-2.5) 49 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-2.5) 49.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Betting Trends

New Mexico State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UTEP has won two games against the spread this year.

The Miners have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

