The Boston Bruins will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 19, with the Sharks having lost three consecutive games.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks conceded 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.

The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the NHL.

Sharks Key Players