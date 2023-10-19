Bruins vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The San Jose Sharks (0-2-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Boston Bruins (2-0) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 3, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) had an 11-7-18 record last season in contests that required overtime.
- Boston picked up 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games last season the Bruins registered just one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins scored at least three goals in 72 games (61-6-5, 127 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points by finishing 33-3-3.
- In the 56 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).
- The Bruins' opponent had more shots in 32 games last season. The Bruins finished 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|25th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.84
|30th
|9th
|33
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|23rd
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|18.39%
|25th
|1st
|87.28%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.38%
|8th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Bruins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.