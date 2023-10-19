The Boston Bruins (2-0) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-2-1), who have fallen in three in a row, on Thursday, October 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Sharks (+220) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

Last season, the Bruins compiled a record of 20-8 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

When playing with moneyline odds of -275 or better last season, Boston compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Bruins have a 73.3% chance to win.

Last season, 50 of Boston's games went over Thursday's over/under of 6 goals.

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sharks Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 233 (25th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Boston gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

The 62 power-play goals Boston recorded last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 chances).

The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.

The eight shorthanded goals Boston scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL squads.

The Bruins' 87.28% penalty-kill success rate topped the league.

The Bruins had the second-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 54.5%.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

