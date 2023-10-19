Looking for how to watch high school football games in Essex County, Massachusetts this week? We've got the information.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Haverhill, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Triton Regional High School at Newburyport High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Newburyport, MA
  • Conference: Cape Ann - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Brockton, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tewksbury Memorial High School at Methuen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Methuen, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Andover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Andover, MA
  • Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Saugus High School at Falmouth High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
  • Location: Falmouth, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Amesbury High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
  • Location: South Hamilton, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

