Looking for how to watch high school football games in Essex County, Massachusetts this week? We've got the information.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 19

5:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Triton Regional High School at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA Conference: Cape Ann - Large

Cape Ann - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tewksbury Memorial High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Andover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Andover, MA

Andover, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large

Merrimack Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Saugus High School at Falmouth High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21

1:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Falmouth, MA

Falmouth, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Amesbury High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School