Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Essex County, Massachusetts this week? We've got the information.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Triton Regional High School at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- Conference: Cape Ann - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Andover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Andover, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Saugus High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amesbury High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
