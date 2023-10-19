Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Everett High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clinton High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malden Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westwood, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Middlesex Regional High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hudson, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
