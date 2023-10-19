Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Everett High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Greater Boston

Greater Boston How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clinton High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett C

Midland-Wachusett C How to Stream: Watch Here

Malden Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA Conference: Catholic

Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

North Middlesex Regional High School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hudson, MA

Hudson, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett B

Midland-Wachusett B How to Stream: Watch Here

Tewksbury Memorial High School at Methuen High School