Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ashland High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Malden Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westwood, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medway High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwood High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westwood, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millis High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
