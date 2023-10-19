If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ashland High School at Medfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Medfield, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Malden Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Westwood, MA
  • Conference: Catholic
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Medway High School at Dedham High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Dedham, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Westwood, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Millis High School at Bellingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Bellingham, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

