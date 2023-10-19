If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ashland High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Malden Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA Conference: Catholic

Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Medway High School at Dedham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dedham, MA

Dedham, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Millis High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School