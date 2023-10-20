This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Franklin County, Massachusetts. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Athol High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Orange, MA

Orange, MA Conference: Hampshire - North

Hampshire - North How to Stream: Watch Here

Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School