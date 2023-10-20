Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Franklin County, Massachusetts. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Athol High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orange, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.