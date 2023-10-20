This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Franklin County, Massachusetts. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Essex County
  • Middlesex County
  • Norfolk County

    • Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Athol High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orange, MA
    • Conference: Hampshire - North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.