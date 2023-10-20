Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

West Springfield High School at Northampton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield Central High School at Longmeadow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow, MA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Taconic High School at Ludlow High School