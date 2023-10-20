Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
West Springfield High School at Northampton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Northampton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield Central High School at Longmeadow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Longmeadow, MA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Taconic High School at Ludlow High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Ludlow, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
