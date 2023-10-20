Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hampshire County, Massachusetts this week? We've got you covered.

    • Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    West Springfield High School at Northampton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Northampton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

