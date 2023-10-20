Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hampshire County, Massachusetts this week? We've got you covered.
Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
West Springfield High School at Northampton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Northampton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
