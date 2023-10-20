Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hampshire County, Massachusetts this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

West Springfield High School at Northampton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School