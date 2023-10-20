Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hull High School at Carver Middle High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Carver, MA
    • Conference: South Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apponequet Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: New Bedford, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Brockton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Duxbury, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Keenan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rochester, MA
    • Conference: Mayflower - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Hingham High School at Silver Lake Regional High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Kingston, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Keenan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

