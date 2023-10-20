Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hull High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA Conference: South Shore

South Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Apponequet Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Duxbury, MA

Duxbury, MA Conference: Patriot - Keenan

Patriot - Keenan How to Stream: Watch Here

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rochester, MA

Rochester, MA Conference: Mayflower - Small

Mayflower - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Hingham High School at Silver Lake Regional High School