Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hull High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Carver, MA
- Conference: South Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Keenan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rochester, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hingham High School at Silver Lake Regional High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Kingston, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Keenan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
