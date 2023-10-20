Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clinton High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett C

Midland-Wachusett C How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

David Prouty High School at Quaboag Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Warren, MA

Warren, MA Conference: South Worcester County - B

South Worcester County - B How to Stream: Watch Here

Grafton High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athol High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Orange, MA

Orange, MA Conference: Hampshire - North

Hampshire - North How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St John's High School at Boston College High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21

12:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lunenburg High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21

1:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nipmuc Regional High School at Sutton High School