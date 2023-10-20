Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clinton High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Prouty High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Warren, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grafton High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athol High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orange, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St John's High School at Boston College High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Boston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lunenburg High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Lunenburg, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nipmuc Regional High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Sutton, MA
- Conference: Dual Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.