Best Bets & Odds for the Alabama vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, October 21
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) will battle in a clash of SEC opponents at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Alabama vs. Tennessee?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 28, Tennessee 21
- Alabama is 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
- The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.
- This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.
- The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 77.8% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (+8.5)
- In seven Alabama games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- In five games played Tennessee has recorded four wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points three times this season.
- In the Tennessee's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.6 points per game, 16.1 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.4
|51.8
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|34.7
|35
|34.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|3-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.3
|57.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|37.3
|31
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|4-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.