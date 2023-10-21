Based on our computer projections, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will defeat the Boston College Eagles when the two teams come together at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (-5.5) Over (57.5) Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 37.0% chance to win.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

In the Eagles' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

The average point total for the Boston College this season is 6.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has not covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Yellow Jackets have seen three of its five games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in Georgia Tech games this season.

Eagles vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 30.8 29.0 37.5 25.5 25.3 28.0 Boston College 27.7 31.7 27.8 27.5 27.5 40.0

