The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in an ACC clash.

Georgia Tech is averaging 30.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 53rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 93rd, allowing 29 points per contest. With 393.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 66th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 64th, giving up 371 total yards per contest.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Boston College Georgia Tech 393.2 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.2 (68th) 371 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (87th) 189 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (64th) 204.2 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (35th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,165 yards (194.2 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 500 yards (83.3 ypg) on 98 carries with seven touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III has been given 52 carries and totaled 271 yards with one touchdown.

Lewis Bond has collected 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 356 (59.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has 23 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 235 yards (39.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has racked up 213 reciving yards (35.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,631 yards (271.8 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 222 rushing yards on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 409 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 112 yards (18.7 per game).

Trevion Cooley has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 235 yards (39.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions for 355 yards (59.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 290 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominick Blaylock has compiled 14 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

