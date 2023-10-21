A pair of ACC teams square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) take on the Boston College Eagles (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-4.5) 58.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-4.5) 58.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Boston College has won two games against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Tech has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.