The Boston College Eagles (3-3) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The game has a point total set at 58.5.

Georgia Tech is totaling 30.8 points per game on offense this year (53rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 29 points per game (92nd) on defense. With 393.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 67th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 65th, surrendering 371 total yards per contest.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -4.5 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -210 +170

Boston College Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Eagles are accumulating 395 yards per game (-46-worst in college football) and conceding 384.7 (77th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Eagles are scoring 27.3 points per game in their past three games (10th-worst in college football), and giving up 34.7 per game (-82-worst).

Boston College is -51-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (183.7), and -48-worst in passing yards allowed (246.7).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Eagles have gained an average of 211.3 yards (37th in college football), and allowed 138 (107th).

Over their last three games, the Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Boston College has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Five of Boston College's six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

Boston College has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, Boston College has been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,165 yards (194.2 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 500 yards (83.3 ypg) on 98 carries with seven touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III has racked up 52 carries and totaled 271 yards with one touchdown.

Lewis Bond has totaled 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 356 (59.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught 23 passes and compiled 235 receiving yards (39.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has racked up 213 reciving yards (35.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Shitta Sillah paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and nine tackles.

Vinny DePalma is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 34 tackles and one TFL.

Elijah Jones leads the team with one interception, while also recording 15 tackles and one pass defended.

