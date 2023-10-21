The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Marchand 2022-23 stats and insights

In 20 of 73 games last season, Marchand scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored nine goals while picking up 20 assists.

He posted an 11.5% shooting percentage, taking 2.4 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

