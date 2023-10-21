Held from October 19-21, Celine Boutier is set to compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea.

Looking to bet on Boutier at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Boutier has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in nine of her last 20 rounds played.

Boutier has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In her past five tournaments, Boutier has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

Boutier has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Boutier hopes to make the cut for the eighth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -5 278 3 17 4 5 $2.2M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Boutier finished 40th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

The courses that Boutier has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,604 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier finished in the 48th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

She averaged 3.97 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which was good enough to land her in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Boutier shot better than 72% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Boutier shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Boutier carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.7).

Boutier's five birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Boutier's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Boutier finished The Ascendant LPGA carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Boutier carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

