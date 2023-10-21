The Boston Bruins, with Charlie Coyle, take the ice Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Coyle? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Coyle Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Coyle averaged 16:59 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +29.

He had a goal in 16 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Coyle had an assist in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Coyle has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

