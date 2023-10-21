Can we expect David Pastrnak finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak 2022-23 stats and insights

Pastrnak scored in 47 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 11 of those games.

Pastrnak tallied 18 goals and 19 assists on the power play.

He took five shots per game, sinking 15% of them.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, conceding 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.