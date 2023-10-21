Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the Formula 1 action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream racing action on Saturday, October 21.

Watch Formula 1 and other racing action on Fubo!

Formula 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint

Time: 5:55 PM ET

5:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo!