Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Lindholm against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lindholm's plus-minus last season was +49, in 22:37 per game on the ice.

In 10 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Lindholm had an assist in 33 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

