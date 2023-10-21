Our computer model predicts the Harvard Crimson will take down the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Harvard vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-16.2) 46.5 Harvard 31, Princeton 15

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Each Crimson one game with a set total have hit the over.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.

Crimson vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Princeton 16.4 15.0 10.7 11.7 25.0 20.0 Harvard 41.2 20.4 42.0 18.5 -- --

