The Princeton Tigers (2-3) hit the road for an Ivy League battle against the Harvard Crimson (5-0) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium.

Defensively, Princeton has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by surrendering only 263.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 90th (316.8 yards per game). Harvard's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 418.4 total yards per game (21st-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 79th by giving up 371 total yards per game.

Harvard vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Harvard vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Harvard Princeton 418.4 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.8 (119th) 371 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.4 (3rd) 261.8 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.8 (103rd) 156.6 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (53rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard this season. He has 783 passing yards (156.6 per game) while completing 54% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 517 yards (103.4 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has piled up 56 carries and totaled 382 yards with three touchdowns.

Cooper Barkate has hauled in 253 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tyler Neville has recorded 145 receiving yards (29 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Scott Woods II's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 96 yards (19.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has thrown for 1,060 yards (212 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 63 rushing yards on 43 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Volker, has carried the ball 60 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), scoring four times.

Ja'Derris Carr has piled up 133 yards on 28 carries, scoring one time.

AJ Barber has hauled in 23 catches for 382 yards (76.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Colella has put up a 205-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on nine targets.

Matthew Mahoney has hauled in 11 grabs for 99 yards, an average of 19.8 yards per game.

