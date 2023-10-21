Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Holy Cross Crusaders and Lafayette Leopards go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Crusaders. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-8.6) 54.4 Holy Cross 32, Lafayette 23

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have won twice against the spread this season.

Every Crusaders game has hit the over this year.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards went 4-6-1 ATS last year.

Last season, six Leopards games went over the point total.

Crusaders vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 41.5 24.5 44.5 13.5 44.0 27.3 Lafayette 24.3 18.3 36.0 15.0 12.7 21.7

