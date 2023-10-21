Patriot League foes meet when the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-2) and the Lafayette Leopards (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fitton Field.

Holy Cross sports the 67th-ranked defense this year (360.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 477.7 yards per game. Lafayette ranks 64th in the FCS with 24.3 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 11th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game.

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Holy Cross Lafayette 477.7 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.2 (80th) 360.5 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (23rd) 250.5 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (17th) 227.2 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.8 (112th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka leads Holy Cross with 1,359 yards (226.5 ypg) on 92-of-139 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 566 rushing yards on 91 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Fuller has 587 rushing yards on 81 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker's team-high 631 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 38 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 51 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Quinton Gregory's seven catches have yielded 98 yards.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has thrown for 781 yards on 72-of-107 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 143 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jamar Curtis has rushed for 698 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Elijah Steward leads his team with 255 receiving yards on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chris Carasia has recorded 160 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Mason Gilbert's 10 grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 117 yards (19.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

