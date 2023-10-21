Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Massachusetts programs. Among those games is the Boston College Eagles playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)
Click here for a full BC/Tech preview
Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Click here for a full Merrimack/LIU Post preview
Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Click here for a full Harvard/Princeton preview
Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Click here for a full Sacred Heart/Stonehill preview
Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Lafayette/Holy Cross preview
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.