The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Massachusetts programs. Among those games is the Boston College Eagles playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)

Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Fitton Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

