The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Massachusetts programs. Among those games is the Boston College Eagles playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)

Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Fitton Field

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

