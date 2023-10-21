The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 75 games last season, Grzelcyk scored -- but just one goal each time.

Grzelcyk produced zero points on the power play last season.

Grzelcyk averaged 1.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.9%.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.