The LIU Post Pioneers are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Merrimack Warriors at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Merrimack vs. LIU Post Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-0.2) 45.2 LIU Post 23, Merrimack 22

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Pioneers games hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Warriors vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 15.2 24.3 25.5 22.0 10.0 25.5 Merrimack 27.5 21.2 33.7 16.0 21.3 26.3

