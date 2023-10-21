The LIU Post Pioneers (1-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Merrimack Warriors (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in an NEC showdown.

LIU Post ranks 22nd-worst in total offense (291.7 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 65th with 357.2 yards allowed per game. Merrimack ranks 46th in the FCS with 27.5 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 22nd-best by allowing just 21.2 points per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Merrimack vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Merrimack LIU Post 305.5 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (108th) 267.2 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (56th) 208.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (34th) 97.0 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.7 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker leads Merrimack with 474 yards on 38-of-88 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 61 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tyvon Edmonds Jr., has carried the ball 161 times for 770 yards (128.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley has 154 receiving yards (25.7 per game) on 13 catches and one touchdown while racking up 193 rushing yards on 22 attempts with three touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has registered 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 191 (31.8 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times.

LJ Robinson's two targets have resulted in six grabs for 108 yards.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has thrown for 315 yards (52.5 ypg) to lead LIU Post, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Pat Bowen, has carried the ball 44 times for 263 yards (43.8 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Ethan Greenwood has carried the ball 52 times for 227 yards (37.8 per game).

Davon Wells' 213 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has registered 16 catches and one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has hauled in 16 passes while averaging 18.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Michael Love has racked up two grabs for 83 yards, an average of 13.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

