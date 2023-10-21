Big Sky foes meet when the Montana State Bobcats (5-1) and the Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hornet Stadium.

Montana State has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 517 yards per game) and total defense (20th-best with 292.5 yards allowed per game) this year. With 408.2 total yards per game on offense, Sacramento State ranks 28th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 54th, surrendering 346.7 total yards per contest.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Montana State Sacramento State 517 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (39th) 292.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.7 (44th) 325.7 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (31st) 191.3 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers leads Montana State with 712 yards (118.7 ypg) on 43-of-77 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 461 rushing yards on 52 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Jared White has carried the ball 49 times for 444 yards (74 per game) and three touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has hauled in 15 receptions for 220 yards (36.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Treyton Pickering has grabbed eight passes while averaging 30.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Derryk Snell has racked up 12 receptions for 159 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,352 yards (225.3 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has racked up 54 carries and totaled 240 yards with four touchdowns.

Jared Gipson has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 297 (49.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has one touchdown.

Devin Gandy has caught 19 passes and compiled 273 receiving yards (45.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Carlos Hill's 21 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 261 yards (43.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

